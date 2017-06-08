loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350d AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350d AMG Line Premium 4dr 9G-Tronic Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1506 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: designo Diamond White Metallic

PREMIUM PACK , 19'' AMG ALLOYS, COMAND NAVIGATION, DAB RADIO, PRIVACY GLASS, ILS HEADLAMPS, Ask about our EXPRESS COLLECTION OPTION , DRIVE AWAY IN UNDER 48 HOURS , FINANCE PRE-APPROVAL available - typical acceptances within 20 minutes of proposal, Upgrades - Privacy Glass, Paint designo Diamond White, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, Standard Features - PREMIUM PACK, 19'' AMG ALLOYS, COMAND NAVIGATION, DAB RADIO, PRIVACY GLASS, ILS HEADLAMPS, Ask about our EXPRESS COLLECTION OPTION, DRIVE AWAY IN UNDER 48 HOURS, FINANCE PRE-APPROVAL available - typical acceptances within 20 minutes of proposal, 12 months MOT, Full service history, Excellent bodywork, Black Full leather interior - Excellent Condition, Tyre condition Excellent, COMAND Online System with Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Map Navigation System, Live Traffic Information, Electric Glass Sunroof, Active Park Assist incl. PARKTRONIC, Cruise Control, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, ECO Start/Stop Function, Front Seats - Heated, Linguatronic Voice Control, Reversing Camera, THERMATIC - Automatic Climate Control Two Zone, 19in AMG Alloy Wheels (4) - Multi - Spoke Design Painted in Titanium Grey Fr.255/35 R.285/30 Tyres, Alarm System with Interior Protection (MBSS3), Bluetooth Interface for Hands-Free Telephony, Electric Windows (4) - One - Touch Opening and Closing incl. Obstruction Sensors, Front Seats - Full Electric Adjustment w. Memory,

  • Ad ID
    417418
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1506 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
