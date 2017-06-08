loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 d Coupe AMG Line Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 d Coupe AMG Line Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1621 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Tenorite Grey Metallic

Accessories

Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Easy-Pack Quickfold - rear seats split folding 1/3:2/3,Electric glass sunroof,Technical modifications (06),Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system,Remote boot closing,Keyless Go,EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,ECO start/stop function,KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package,Premium Plus Package,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405218
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    1621 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£31,989

Mercedes-Benz Loughton
IG103SD, London
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!