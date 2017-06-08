MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 d Coupe AMG Line Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 d Coupe AMG Line Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 1621 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Tenorite Grey Metallic
Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Easy-Pack Quickfold - rear seats split folding 1/3:2/3,Electric glass sunroof,Technical modifications (06),Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system,Remote boot closing,Keyless Go,EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,ECO start/stop function,KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package,Premium Plus Package,
Mercedes-Benz Loughton
IG103SD, London
United Kingdom