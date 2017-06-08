loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 d AMG Line Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 d AMG Line Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9257 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Easy-Pack Quickfold - rear seats split folding 1/3:2/3,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Electric glass sunroof,Technical modifications (07),Harman Kardon Logic 7 surround sound system,Privacy glass,Remote boot closing,KEYLESS-GO,EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,ECO start/stop function,KEYLESS-GO Comfort Package,Premium Plus Package,

  • Ad ID
    416072
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9257 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
£33,885

Mercedes-Benz Colindale
London, NW90HX, London
United Kingdom

