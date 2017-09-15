MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2009 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 CDI Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 61000 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Indium Grey Metallic with Charcoal Leather
Full Nappa Leather Interior, Climate Control, Electric Memory Seating, Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Multi Function Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, Audio Remote Control, Auto Activation Headlights, Rain Sensor, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), Electric Adjustable Steering Column, Electric Folding Mirrors, Power-Assisted Steering, Remote central locking, Alarm, Immobiliser, Anti-Lock Brakes, Electronic Stability Programme, Traction control, Air Bag Driver, Air Bag Passenger, Air Bag Side, Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point, Adjustable Steering Column/Wheel, Height Adjustable Seats, Seat Lumbar Support, Front & Rear Headrests, Front & Rear Armrests, Full Set Of Carpet Mats, Auto Dimming Mirrors, Heated Screen, Heated Mirrors, Body Coloured Bumpers, Body Coloured Mirrors, Tinted Glass (All Round), Xenon Lights, Alloy Wheels (18in), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3).Etc.Demo + 1 Owner From New, Full Service History. Immaculate Condition Throughout Bargain. FINANCE AVAILABLE. 020 8641 6455 / 07850955806. Follow us on Twitter @JA_Autos. Find us on Facebook. See our 140 + Reviews on Independent Review site www.carbuyingadvisor.co.uk
J A Autos Ltd
Sutton, SM12UE, Surrey
United Kingdom
