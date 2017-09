MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI Grand Edition 4dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Mercedes-Benz CLS 3.0 CLS350d CDI Grand Edition 7G-Tronic 4drSAT NAV. FSH. GRAND EDITION.2010 (10 reg), Saloon64,000 miles, Automatic, 2987cc, Diesel, Iridium Silver, Full Black Leather Interior. Proudly Presenting This Grand Edition CLS 350. Two Owners From New. 272 BHP. Full Service History With File of Invoices etc. Serviced at 21,233, 29,301, 37,290, 43,150, 49,893 and 62,470 Miles. MOT May 2018.Excellent Specification Features and in Very Good Condition.Upgrades - COMAND APS With Navigation System, Standard Features - AMG 18 Inch Alloy Wheels, Alarm, Climate Control, Electric Windows (Front/Rear), In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3), Paint Metallic, Rain Sensor, Seats Electric (Driver/Passenger), Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger), Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface), Tinted Glass (All Round), Tyre Pressure Control, Upholstery Leather. 4 seats.WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES.PLEASE TELEPHONE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY BEFORE TRAVELLING TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT.ASK ABOUT OUR RANGE OF EXTENDED, NATIONWIDE WARRANTIES. WERE NOW PARTNERED WITH WARRANTYWISE, AS SEEN ON TV. THIS WARRANTY HAS BEEN PERSONALLY DESIGNED BY FAMOUS CAR EXPERT, QUENTIN WILSON AND IS FIRMLY ON THE SIDE OF THE CONSUMER WITH OVER 92% OF CLAIMS PAID OUT.CREATE A FREE FINANCE QUOTE ON OUR WEBSITE TODAY AND APPLY FOR OUR COMPETITIVE RATES AND PACKAGES. ADJUST YOUR CALCULATION TO SUIT YOUR BUDGET. IF ACCEPTED, SIGN UP IS VERY EASY WITH NO STRESS INDUCING PAPERWORK. BENEFIT FROM DISCOUNT SHOPPING AND NOTHING TO PAY FOR 2 MONTHS.DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED.PART EXCHANGE CONSIDERED. IF YOUR CAR IS WELL CARED FOR, WITH SERVICE HISTORY AND A REASONABLE MILEAGE, WE WILL ALWAYS GIVE YOU A FAIR PRICE.