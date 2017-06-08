loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY Shooting Brake AMG Sport Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY Shooting Brake AMG Sport Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 67452 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Tenorite grey metallic

Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Multi-function 3-spoke sport leather steering wheel,Front cup holder,3 years of free map updates,Speed Limit Assist,COMAND Online system with Media Interface,Roof liner in grey fabric,Adaptive High Beam Assist,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,Spare wheel - space saver,Black Ash wood gloss finish,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design with burnished Titanium Silv,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (04),Heated seats - front,Ambient interior lighting,Enhanced anti-theft protection,80-litre fuel tank,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,ECO start/stop function,Tyre-change toolkit,Cornering Light System,Belt buckle with switch,AMG floor mats,

  • Ad ID
    416090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    67452 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
