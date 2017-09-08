loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Tip Auto - NAV, LEATHER & DAB

£19,475
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Tip Auto - NAV, LEATHER & DAB Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47039 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: SILVER

Full Mercedes Service History, Factory Fitted COMAND Navigation with 7" Screen, Bluetooth, Full Black Leather Interior, Driver & Passengers Heated Electric Seats, Power Folding Electric Mirrors, 19" AMG Alloy Wheels, Intelligent LED Headlight System with Active Cornering Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Dual Zone Climate Control, DAB/CD Stereo with USB Connectivity, ABS, Computer, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Remote Central Locking, 4 Electric Windows, Front Fogs, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift Gear Controls, Auto Lights, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Centre Armrest, ISOFIX

  • Ad ID
    315364
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47039 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Luton Trade Centre
Luton, LU33HP, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom

