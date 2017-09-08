MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Tip Auto - NAV, LEATHER & DAB

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport Tip Auto - NAV, LEATHER & DAB Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47039 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: SILVER
Full Mercedes Service History, Factory Fitted COMAND Navigation with 7" Screen, Bluetooth, Full Black Leather Interior, Driver & Passengers Heated Electric Seats, Power Folding Electric Mirrors, 19" AMG Alloy Wheels, Intelligent LED Headlight System with Active Cornering Lights, LED Daytime Running Lights, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Dual Zone Climate Control, DAB/CD Stereo with USB Connectivity, ABS, Computer, Traction Control, Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Drivers Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Remote Central Locking, 4 Electric Windows, Front Fogs, Multi Function Steering Wheel with Paddle Shift Gear Controls, Auto Lights, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Centre Armrest, ISOFIX
Luton Trade Centre
Luton, LU33HP, Bedfordshire
United Kingdom
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...