MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 4dr Tip Auto Semi-Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 4dr Tip Auto Semi-Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 67324 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Silver
Attention assist, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Parktronic system, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST PLUS), Speed sensitive power steering, Speedtronic cruise control, Aero wiper + intermittent function, Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome trimmed radiator grille, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Headlight washers, Heat insulated glass, Heated windscreen wash system, LED daytime running lights, Rain sensor, Twin chromed exhaust pipes, 2 rear folding headrests and two 3 point seatbelts, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Centre armrest and door handle illumination, Chrome finish door release handles, Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking, Door sill panels with stainless steel inlays, Electric front seats, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders, Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints, Front seat back map pockets, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Interior rear light/integral reading lights, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Luggage net for passenger footwell, Multi function steering wheel, Rear armrest with storage + cupholders, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage compartment under load area floor, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, ABS with Brake Assist, Adaptive brake system, Curtain airbags, Drivers knee
Mercedes-Benz of Solihull
Solihull, B927AB, West Midlands
United Kingdom
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...