MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 4dr Tip Auto

£18,513
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43440 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Obsidian Black

COMAND On-Line System, Active Parking Assist, DAB Digital Radio, Mirror Package, Universal Media Interface, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Heated Screen Washers, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Remote Central Locking, Outside Temperature Indicator, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows Front and Rear, Bluetooth Connectivity, Sport Grill (with central Star), LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Door Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Immobiliser, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

  • Ad ID
    313657
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    43440 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
Mercedes-Benz of Glasgow
G40DH,
United Kingdom

