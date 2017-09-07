MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 43440 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Obsidian Black
COMAND On-Line System, Active Parking Assist, DAB Digital Radio, Mirror Package, Universal Media Interface, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Heated Screen Washers, 18'' Alloy Wheels, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Remote Central Locking, Outside Temperature Indicator, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows Front and Rear, Bluetooth Connectivity, Sport Grill (with central Star), LED Daytime Running Lights, Electric Door Mirrors, Automatic Headlights, Air Conditioning, Dual Zone Climate Control, Height Adjustable Driver's Seat, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Immobiliser, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Mercedes-Benz of Glasgow
G40DH,
United Kingdom
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...