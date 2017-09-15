MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 4dr Tip Auto

Accessories

Mercedes-Benz CLS 3.0 CLS350d CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 7G-Tronic Plus 4drSAT NAV. AMAZING SPEC.2011 (11 reg), Coupe57,000 miles, Automatic, 2987cc, Diesel, Obsidian Black, Full Black Leather Interior. Proudly Presenting This Superb CLS 350 Coupe With Satellite Navigation. Mercedes Benz + 1 Owner From New. HPI Clear. MOT May 2018 Passed With No Advisories. Mercedes Benz Service History at 15,157, 19,916, 30,422, 41,659 Miles. Just Serviced via Independent at 57,590 Miles. To Buy This Vehicle New Would Have Cost 50,000. Now Represents Excellent Value. Fantastic Performance, Great MPG (average 46mpg) and 265 BHPSpecification Features - 18in Alloy Wheels (4) - 5 - Spoke Design (Front and Rear 255/40 Tyres), Alarm System, Automatic Climate Control - Two -Zone, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Electric Windows (4), Front Seats with Electric Adjustment, Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Navigation System with TMC (Traffic Message Channel), Hill Start Assist, Linguatronic Voice Control for Navigation, Metallic Paint, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, Radio, Single CD MP3 Compatibility, 7in Colour Display, DAB Digital Radio Tuner, Rain - Sensing Windscreen Wipers, Speedtronic Cruise Control, Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System, Upholstery - Black Leather, Satellite navigation. 4 seats.WE DO NOT CHARGE ADMINISTRATION FEES.PLEASE TELEPHONE TO CHECK AVAILABILITY BEFORE TRAVELLING TO AVOID DISAPPOINTMENT.ASK ABOUT OUR RANGE OF EXTENDED, NATIONWIDE WARRANTIES. WERE NOW PARTNERED WITH WARRANTYWISE, AS SEEN ON TV. THIS WARRANTY HAS BEEN PERSONALLY DESIGNED BY FAMOUS CAR EXPERT, QUENTIN WILSON AND IS FIRMLY ON THE SIDE OF THE CONSUMER WITH OVER 92% OF CLAIMS PAID OUT.CREATE A FREE FINANCE QUOTE ON OUR WEBSITE TODAY AND APPLY FOR OUR COMPETITIVE RATES AND PACKAGES. ADJUST YOUR CALCULATION TO SUIT YOUR BUDGET. IF ACCEPTED, SIGN UP IS VERY EASY WITH NO STRESS INDUCING PAPERWORK. BENEFIT FROM DISCOUNT SHOPPING AND NOTHING TO PAY FOR 2 MONTHS.DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED.PART EXCHANGE CONSIDERED. IF YOUR CAR IS WELL CARED FOR, WITH SERVICE HISTORY AND A REASONABLE MILEAGE, WE WILL ALWAYS GIVE YOU A FAIR PRICE.