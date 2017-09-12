loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 CDI 5dr Tip Auto

£20,277
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 350 CDI 5dr Tip Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 58831 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: Cavansite Blue

Accessories

COMAND Sat Nav, Memory Package, Lane Keeping Assist, Keyless Go, Ambient Lighting, Blind Spot Assist, Heated Front Seats, DAB Digital Radio, Automatic Climate Control, LED Daytime Running Lights, Mirror Package, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, Electric Tailgate, ECO Stop / Start Function, Bluetooth Connectivity, CD Player, Central Door Locking, Media Interface, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, Air Bags, Alarm, Immobiliser, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323482
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    58831 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
