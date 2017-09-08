MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 350 BlueTEC AMG Line 4dr 9G-Tronic Semi-Auto

Accessories

Active park assist with parktronic system, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Collision prevention assist plus, COMAND online HDD Nav with media interface, radio/CD/DVD/MP3, 8` screen, linguatronic voice control, 10GB music register, memory card slot, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST PLUS), Speed sensitive power steering, Speedtronic cruise control, AMG bodystyling, Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome door handles, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Headlight washers, Heated windscreen wash system, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Radiator grille with integral star and 1 louvre in diamond design, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, Visible twin exhaust tailpipe in bumper, 2 rear head restraints, 3 spoke flat bottom AMG steering wheel in nappa leather, Adjustable lumbar support, Ambient lighting, AMG floormats, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Centre armrest and door handle illumination, Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking, Dual zone climate control, Front and rear door pockets, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders, Front height/angle adjust neck