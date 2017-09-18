loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY Shooting Brake SE Auto

£21,489
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY Shooting Brake SE Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26623 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Iridium silver metallic

Accessories

Memory Package,Front cup holder,COMAND Online system with Media Interface,Roof liner in grey fabric,Bi-Xenon headlamps,Spare wheel - space saver,Black Ash wood gloss finish,Technical modifications (04),Privacy Glass,Heated seats - front,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Exposed twin tailpipes,Live Traffic Information,18 alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design,Belt buckle with switch,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    330659
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26623 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes-Benz Retail Caterham
Caterham, CR36PN, Surrey
United Kingdom

