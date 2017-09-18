MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY Shooting Brake SE Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY Shooting Brake SE Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26623 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Iridium silver metallic
Memory Package,Front cup holder,COMAND Online system with Media Interface,Roof liner in grey fabric,Bi-Xenon headlamps,Spare wheel - space saver,Black Ash wood gloss finish,Technical modifications (04),Privacy Glass,Heated seats - front,Enhanced anti-theft protection,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,COC document EU5 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Exposed twin tailpipes,Live Traffic Information,18 alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design,Belt buckle with switch,
Mercedes-Benz Retail Caterham
Caterham, CR36PN, Surrey
United Kingdom
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...