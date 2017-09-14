loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY Shooting Brake AMG Sport Auto

Compare this car
£19,989
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY Shooting Brake AMG Sport Auto Body: Trans: Automatic Mileage: 36297 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian black metallic

Accessories

Multi-function 3-spoke sport leather steering wheel,Front cup holder,3 years of free map updates,Roof liner in black fabric,COMAND Online system with Media Interface,Adaptive High Beam Assist,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,Spare wheel - space saver,Black Ash wood gloss finish,19 AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design with burnished Titanium Silv,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (04),Privacy Glass,Heated seats - front,Ambient interior lighting,Enhanced anti-theft protection,80-litre fuel tank,Emission control system with Euro 5 technology,AMG sports package,CoC document EU5 without Reg. Cert. Part II,Identification label under windshield,Tyre-change toolkit,Live Traffic Information,Cornering Light System,Belt buckle with switch,AMG floor mats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325105
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    36297 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz Retail Hemel Hempstead
HP39SX,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed