MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 5dr Tip Auto

£18,899
Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 5dr Tip Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 49861 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black

SatNav l Bluetooth l Leather Leather Seats,Satellite Navigation,Bluetooth,Parking Sensors,DVD Player,Alloy Wheels,Air Conditioning,CD Player,USB/Auxiliary,Heated Seats,Cruise Control,Automatic Lights,DAB Radio,Paddle Shift

  • Ad ID
    314772
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    49861 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
CarShop Swindon
Swindon, SN33BW, Wiltshire
United Kingdom

