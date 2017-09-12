loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 5dr Tip Auto !!!!

£19,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 5dr Tip Auto !!!! Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27000 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

Your chance to purchase this quality Merc C250 CDI AMG Blue EFFI Shooting brake from our Ferndown Branch from as little as 498.71 a month with 1000 deposit apply on line today . This vehicle rally does look the part with its AMG spec wheels and the gleaming black paint offset by the black leather interior with white sticking . It comes with full MB service history and has book pack and 2 x keys , we will service it and supply it with a warranty for your peace of mind . Please feel free to call to arrange a viewing and test drive on this low mileage vehicle . Other specifications include . Power Assisted Steering , Climate Control , ABS , ESP , Multiple Airbags , Electric Windows Mirrors And Boot , Radio Cd With Combs And Navi , Alloy Wheels , Electric Heated Seats , Front And Rear Head Restraints , 3 x 3 Rear Seat Belts , ETC . Full Dealer Facilities Available , Part Exchange A Pleasure , All Cars HPI Checked , Thid Car Is At Our Ferndown Branch , Call 01202 893985 .

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    321590
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Cars of Ferndown
Ferndown, BH217PE, Dorset
United Kingdom

