MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 5dr Tip Auto !!!!

Your chance to purchase this quality Merc C250 CDI AMG Blue EFFI Shooting brake from our Ferndown Branch from as little as 498.71 a month with 1000 deposit apply on line today . This vehicle rally does look the part with its AMG spec wheels and the gleaming black paint offset by the black leather interior with white sticking . It comes with full MB service history and has book pack and 2 x keys , we will service it and supply it with a warranty for your peace of mind . Please feel free to call to arrange a viewing and test drive on this low mileage vehicle . Other specifications include . Power Assisted Steering , Climate Control , ABS , ESP , Multiple Airbags , Electric Windows Mirrors And Boot , Radio Cd With Combs And Navi , Alloy Wheels , Electric Heated Seats , Front And Rear Head Restraints , 3 x 3 Rear Seat Belts , ETC . Full Dealer Facilities Available , Part Exchange A Pleasure , All Cars HPI Checked , Thid Car Is At Our Ferndown Branch , Call 01202 893985 .