loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

Compare this car
£19,797
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27176 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Diamond Silver

Accessories

COMAND Sat Nav, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels 19", Parktronic - Parking Distance Control, Mirror Package, LED Intelligent Light System, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cornering Lights, Bluetooth Connectivity, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, ECO Stop / Start Function, Central Door Locking, CD Player, Automatic Child Seat Recognition, DAB Digital Radio, Media Interface, Air Bags, Alarm, Immobiliser, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323483
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27176 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Leeds
LS126BZ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed