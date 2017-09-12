MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 27176 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Diamond Silver
COMAND Sat Nav, Heated Front Seats, Alloy Wheels 19", Parktronic - Parking Distance Control, Mirror Package, LED Intelligent Light System, LED Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, Cornering Lights, Bluetooth Connectivity, Multi Function Steering Wheel, Electric Windows, ECO Stop / Start Function, Central Door Locking, CD Player, Automatic Child Seat Recognition, DAB Digital Radio, Media Interface, Air Bags, Alarm, Immobiliser, ISOFIX Child Seat Brackets, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
Mercedes-Benz of Leeds
LS126BZ,
United Kingdom
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...