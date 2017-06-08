loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18917 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black

Accessories

*One Owner Full Service History*, Heated Front Seats, Ambient Lighting, LED Intelligent Light System, Active Parking Assist, Electric Seats, DAB Digital Radio, AMG 19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, Outside Temperature Indicator, Remote Central Locking, Automatic Headlights, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, 7 Speed Automatic Gearbox, AMG Body Kit, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405230
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    18917 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£19,141

Mercedes-Benz of Skipton
Skipton, BD232TA, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom

