MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 18917 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black
*One Owner Full Service History*, Heated Front Seats, Ambient Lighting, LED Intelligent Light System, Active Parking Assist, Electric Seats, DAB Digital Radio, AMG 19" Alloy Wheels, Full Leather, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, Climate Control, Cruise Control, Multi Function Steering Wheel, On Board Computer, Outside Temperature Indicator, Remote Central Locking, Automatic Headlights, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Rain Sensing Wipers, 7 Speed Automatic Gearbox, AMG Body Kit, Alarm, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)
Mercedes-Benz of Skipton
Skipton, BD232TA, North Yorkshire
United Kingdom