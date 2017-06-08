loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

Type: Used Year: 2013 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47299 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black

ABS(Anti-Lock Brakes), Alarm, Audio remote control, Auxiliary input socket, Body coloured bumpers, Cruise control, Curtain airbags, Digital radio, Drivers airbag, Electric door mirrors, Electrically adjustable drivers seat, Electrically adjustable passenger seat, ESP, Front armrest, Front electric windows, Front head restraints, Headlight washers, Heated door mirrors, Height adjustable drivers seat, Immobiliser, Isofix child seat anchor points, LED headlights, Power-Assisted Steering, Passenger airbag, Rear armrest, Rear electric windows, Rear headrests, Remote central locking, Reverse parking aid, Service indicator, Side airbags, Space saver spare wheel, Spare wheel, Steering wheel mounted controls, Steering wheel rake adjustment, Steering wheel reach adjustment, Traction control, Trip computer, USB/iPod interface

  • Ad ID
    410204
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47299 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
