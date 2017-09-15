MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY 5dr Tip Auto

Accessories

3x3 point rear seatbelts, Curtain airbags, Drivers knee airbag, Dual stage Driver/Passenger Airbags, Front seatbelt force limiters, Front side airbags, Pre-Safe anticipatory safety system, Rear seatbelt warning indicator, Seatbelt pre-tensioners, Tyre pressure warning, Warning triangle and first aid kit, Alarm system/interior protection/immobiliser, Locking wheel bolts, Remote central locking, Adaptive brake system, Anti lock brake system with Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Program with Anti Skid Control, Comfort suspension, Self levelling suspension, Automatic dimming door mirrors, Automatic dimming rear view mirror, Electric heated + adjustable door mirrors, Aero wiper + intermittent function, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Heat insulated glass, Heated windscreen wash system, Rain sensor, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome trimmed radiator grille, Metallic paint, Twin chromed exhaust pipes, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Bi-Xenon headlights, Headlight washers, LED daytime running lights, 3 rear headrests, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Easy-pack folding rear seat backrests, Electric front seats, Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints, Front seat back map pockets, Front seats with lumbar support, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Black ash interior trim, Centre armrest and door handle illumination, Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking, Interior rear light/integral reading lights, Sunvisors with illuminated vanity mirrors, 2 bag hooks in luggage compartment, Chrome finish door release handles, Door sill panels with stainless steel inlays, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Leather upholstery, Load compartment cover, Luggage net for passenger footwell, Multi function steering wheel, Nappa leather steering wheel, Rear armrest with storage + cupholders, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Storage compartment under load area floor, Storage compartment with 12V socket in centre console, Dual zone climate control, Automatic tailgate opening, Attention assist, Parktronic system, Speed sensitive power steering, Speedtronic cruise control, Analogue clock, Becker Map Pilot, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Service indicator (Active Service System PLUS), Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, 8 speakers, Auxiliary input socket in glovebox, DAB Digital radio, Media interface, Radio/6 CD Change