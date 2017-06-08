MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI AMG Sport Auto

Accessories

Steering column - manually adjustable for height,Footwell lighting - front,Glove compartment Lockable, air-conditioned and illuminated,EASY-PACK system for boot,ADAPTIVE BRAKE with HOLD function,Ambient interior lighting,Multi-function steering wheel with trip computer,Stowage compartment in boot,Exterior mirrors - electrically adjustable and heated,Instrument cluster with central multifunction display,Parktronic with Active Park Assist,Fully electric front seats without memory,Automatically dimming driver's side door mirror,Auto dimming rear-view and driver's exterior mirror,Multifunction sports steering wheel,Airbags - windowbags,Airbags-dual stage, driver and passenger,Airbags - front sidebags,Driver's side kneebag,Front cup holder,Rain-sensing wipers,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Rear armrest folding, with compartment and cup holder,7G-Tronic Plus automatic,Speedtronic cruise control,Acceleration skid control (ASR),Electronic Stability Programme (ESP),Tyre pressure loss warning system,Direct Control - Comfort suspension,COMAND Online with integrated 6-disc changer,Advanced PRE-SAFE System,Media Interface,DAB digital radio,Automatic climate control - two-zone with dust filter and air recirculation,Headlamp wash,Adaptive High Beam Assist,Spare wheel - space saver,Black Ash Wood - Trim,Brake Assist (BAS),19'' AMG alloy wheels (4) - 5-spoke design with burnished Titanium Silver finish,AMG bodystyling,Technical modifications (03),Heated windscreen washer system,EU5 emission standard,AMG sports package,ECO start/stop function,Tyre-change toolkit,LED Intelligent Light System - high-performance headlamps,United Kingdom Steering,AMG Sport Steering Code,AMG Sport,Adaptive Brake System,Controller on centre console,Automatic child seat recognition sensor,AMG floor mats,Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 250 CDI BlueEFFICIENCY AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto