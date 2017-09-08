loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 250 CDI AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto

£19,747
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 250 CDI AMG Sport 4dr Tip Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 33598 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black

Accessories

*One Owner Full Service History*, COMAND On-Line System, Reversing Camera, Heated Front Seats, Active Parking Assist, AMG Sports Pack, LED High Performance headlamps, Mirror Package, Full Leather, DAB Digital Radio, Bluetooth Connectivity, ECO Stop / Start Function, Automatic Climate Control, AMG Floor Mats, Cornering Lights, Automatic Headlights, Rain Sensing Wipers, LED Daytime Running Lights, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Immobiliser

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316546
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33598 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes-Benz of Glasgow
G40DH,
United Kingdom

