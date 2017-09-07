loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220d AMG Line Premium 5dr 7G-Tronic Automatic

£38,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220d AMG Line Premium 5dr 7G-Tronic Automatic Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3999 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Accessories

Modification year 05/2,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Memory Package,Electric glass sunroof,360 camera,Technical modifications (06),EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Black Piano Lacquer - Trim,360 Camera,Premium Package,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    313049
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3999 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes-Benz of Guildford
Guildford, GU11RU, Surrey
United Kingdom

