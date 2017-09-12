loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220d AMG Line Premium 4dr 7G-Tronic Semi-Auto

£43,980
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220d AMG Line Premium 4dr 7G-Tronic Semi-Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Semi Automatic Mileage: 4000 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Black

Active park assist with parktronic system, Attention assist, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Collision prevention assist plus, COMAND online HDD Nav with media interface, radio/CD/DVD/MP3, 8` screen, linguatronic, 10GB music register, memory card slot, smartphone integration, Multi function trip computer, Outside temperature gauge, Remote boot release, Service indicator (ASSYST PLUS), Smartphone integration with Apple CarPlay and Android auto, Speed sensitive power steering, Adaptive brake lights, AMG bodystyling, Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome door handles, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Electric glass sunroof, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated windscreen wash system, Illuminated door handles, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Radiator grille with integral star and 1 louvre in diamond design, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, Visible twin exhaust tailpipe in bumper, 1/3 to 2/3 split folding rear seats, 2 rear head restraints, 3 spoke flat bottom AMG steering wheel in nappa leather, Adjustable lumbar support, Ambient lighting, AMG floormats, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking, Dual zone climate control,

  • Ad ID
    323185
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Semi Automatic
  • Mileage
    4000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes-Benz of Manchester Central
M113RR,
United Kingdom

