loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220d AMG Line 5dr 7G-Tronic - LED HEADLIGHTS - HEATED LEATHER - BLUETO

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220d AMG Line 5dr 7G-Tronic - LED HEADLIGHTS - HEATED LEATHER - BLUETO Body: Station Wagon Trans: Manual Mileage: 72448 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: White

Accessories

This White Mercedes-Benz CLS Features Mercedes COMAND satellite navigation, 19 inch AMG multi-spoke alloy wheels, LED Headlights, Heated Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Electric Adjustable Seats, Paddle Shift, Ambient interior lighting, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With USB/SD Input, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Electric Boot, LED Daytime Running Lights, High Beam Assistant, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Voice Control. Vehicle Qualifies for Export. Click Visit Website for full service history, online valuation, finance illustration, full vehicle specifica

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413821
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    72448 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£20,339

Imperial Cars Halesowen
Halesowen, B633NJ, West Midlands
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!