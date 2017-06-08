loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 d AMG Line Coupe Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 d AMG Line Coupe Automatic Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Selenite Grey Metallic

[Exterior]Adaptive brake lights, AMG bodystyling, Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome door handles, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Electric glass sunroof, Front fog lights, Headlight washers, Heated windscreen wash system, Illuminated door handles, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Radiator grille with integral star and 1 louvre in diamond design, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, Visible twin exhaust tailpipe in bumper[Interior]1/3 to 2/3 split folding rear seats, 2 rear head restraints, 3 spoke flat bottom AMG steering wheel in nappa leather, Adjustable lumbar support, Ambient lighting, AMG floormats, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking, Dual zone climate control, Easy-pack folding rear seat backrests, Front and rear door pockets, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders, Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints, Front seat back map pockets, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Illuminated glovebox, Interior rear light/integral reading lights, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Leather gear knob, Lockable glovebox, Multi function steering wheel, Rear armrest with storage + cupholders,

  • Ad ID
    416163
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£36,795

Sinclair - Mercedes-Benz of Bridgend
CF355LJ, West Glamorgan
United Kingdom

