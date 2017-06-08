loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 d AMG Line Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 d AMG Line Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11164 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Selenite Grey Metallic

Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Easy-Pack Quickfold - rear seats split folding 1/3:2/3,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Electric glass sunroof,Technical modifications (07),Privacy glass,EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Premium Package,

  • Ad ID
    416071
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    11164 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£29,885

Mercedes-Benz Colindale
London, NW90HX, London
United Kingdom

