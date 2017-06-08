MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 d AMG Line Coupe Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 d AMG Line Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 11164 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Selenite Grey Metallic
Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Easy-Pack Quickfold - rear seats split folding 1/3:2/3,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Electric glass sunroof,Technical modifications (07),Privacy glass,EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Premium Package,
Mercedes-Benz Colindale
London, NW90HX, London
United Kingdom