MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 d AMG Line Coupe Auto

£38,989
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 d AMG Line Coupe Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Iridium Silver Metallic

Accessories

Remote Online,Smartphone integration package,Apple CarPlay,Android Auto,Reversing Camera,Memory Package,Easy-Pack Quickfold - rear seats split folding 1/3:2/3,Mercedes-Benz emergency call system,Communications module (UMTS) for the use of Mercedes connect me servic,Live Traffic Information,Electric glass sunroof,Speed Limit Assist,Technical modifications (07),EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,Premium Package,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312142
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Mercedes Benz Brentford
Brentford, TW89AH, Middlesex
United Kingdom

