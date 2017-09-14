MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 BlueTEC Coupe AMG Line Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 BlueTEC Coupe AMG Line Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 14930 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic
Technical modifications (05),EU6 emissions standard,COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,Identification label under windshield,
Mercedes-Benz Retail Hemel Hempstead
HP39SX,
United Kingdom
As the first in a line of modern four-door coupes, the original CLS help...
Anyone who keeps a weather eye on the market for Mercedes-Benz 300SL ‘Gu...