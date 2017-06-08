loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line Premium 4dr 7G-Tronic Automatic

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line Premium 4dr 7G-Tronic Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9060 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Palladium Silver Metallic

AMG bodystyling, Auto dimming door mirrors, Auto dimming rear view mirror, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Body coloured bumpers, Chrome door handles, Elec heated + adjust door mirrors, Electric folding door mirrors, Electric front/rear windows with one touch/anti pinch, Electric glass sunroof, Headlight washers, Heated windscreen wash system, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, LED daytime running lights, LED rear lights, Radiator grille with integral star and 1 louvre in diamond design, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, Visible twin exhaust tailpipe in bumper, 2 rear head restraints, 3 spoke flat bottom AMG steering wheel in nappa leather, Adjustable lumbar support, Ambient lighting, AMG floormats, AMG sports seats, Auto Mercedes-Benz child seat recognition sensor, Centre armrest and door handle illumination, Courtesy light switch-on with door unlocking, Dual zone climate control, Easy-pack folding rear seat backrests, Front and rear door pockets, Front centre armrest with storage compartment, Front cupholders, Front height/angle adjust neck pro active head restraints, Front seat back map pockets, Heated front seats, Height/reach adjust steering wheel, Illuminated glovebox, Interior rear light/integral reading lights, Isofix rear child seat fastenings, Leather gear knob, Lockable glovebox, Multi function steering wheel, Rear armrest with storage + cupholders, Sports pedals with stainless steel surfaces and rubber studs, Steering

  • Ad ID
    417445
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9060 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£24,800

Mercedes-Benz of Doncaster (JCT600)
Doncaster, DN24NF, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

