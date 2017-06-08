loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 5dr 7G-Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 5dr 7G-Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 38447 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Silver

Exclusive 1000 Black Friday discount applied, 12 Month Mercedes-Benz Approved Used Car Warranty, AMG bodystyling, Active park assist with parktronic system, 18" 5 spoke AMG alloy wheels, COMAND online HDD Nav with media interface, radio/CD/DVD/MP3, 8" screen, linguatronic voice control, 10GB music register, memory card slot, Intelligent LED headlight system with active cornering lights, DAB Digital radio, Automatic tailgate opening, Bluetooth interface for hands free telephone, Multi function trip computer, Speed sensitive power steering, Automatic headlights with high beam assist, Heated windscreen wash system, Rain sensor windscreen wipers, Tinted glass, AMG floormats, Dual zone climate control, Easy-pack folding rear seat backrests, Heated front seats, Multi function steering wheel, Sports pedals with stainless steel surfaces and rubber studs, Steering wheel gearshift paddles, Leather upholstery, Remote central locking

  • Ad ID
    409069
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    38447 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£22,998

Mercedes-Benz of Dundee
DD23PT
United Kingdom

