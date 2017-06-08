loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 5dr 7G-Tronic Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 5dr 7G-Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 28428 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Obsidian Black

Accessories

COMAND Sat Nav, Active Parking Assist, Heated Front Seats, iPod/MP3 Connectivity, Full Leather, Metallic Paint, 7 Speed Automatic Gearbox, Mirror Package, DAB Digital Radio, LED Daytime Running Lights, Bluetooth Connectivity, ECO Stop / Start Function, Climate Control, Central Door Locking, Electric Windows, Multi Function Steering Wheel, CD Player, Outside Temperature Indicator, 8-speaker stereo system, Automatic Headlights, Electric Folding Door Mirrors, Heated Screen Washers, Sport Grill (with central Star), Air Conditioning, Active Bonnet, Air Bags, Alarm, Child Locks, Collision Prevention Assist

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    406012
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    28428 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£23,241

Mercedes Benz of Giffnock
G466AA
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!