MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 5dr 7G-Tronic Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 5dr 7G-Tronic Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 31200 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: Silver
Bright Silver Metallic with Black Leather Trim, Satellite Navigation, Climate Control, 19 inch alloy wheels, Heated Seats, Active Park Assist, Auto Dimming Mirrors, ABS brakes with Traction Control, Bluetooth, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Wing Mirrors, Heated Seats, Parking Sensors, Multifunction Sports Leather Steering Wheel, Electric Windows (Front & Rear), Power-Steering, Radio & CD-player, Rear Head-Rests, Climate Control Air Conditioning, Dynamic LED Headlights,
Senior Cars
Market Harborough, LE167PT, Leicestershire
United Kingdom