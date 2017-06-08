loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 4dr 7G-Tronic Coupe

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 4dr 7G-Tronic Coupe Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 31751 Engine Size: 2143 Ext Color: SILVER

2015 Mercedes-Benz CLS CLS 220 BlueTEC AMG Line 4dr 7G-Tronic Coupe with 31751miles. In excellent condition, well equipped specification, this Buyacar certified used car can be ordered online and delivered to your door. Incredible monthly finance packages available, 7.9% APR representative. Price includes a finance contribution, visit our website www.buyacar.co.uk for more information, and the other colours available from 1000's of Buyacar certified used vehicles in stock.

  • Ad ID
    413863
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    31751 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
  • Engine Model
    2143
£21,279

Buyacar.co.uk
W1T4JD
United Kingdom

