Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

car description

Climate Control, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Alarm, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Height Adjustable Seat, Head Restraints, Heated Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Metallic Paintwork, Front Fog Lamps, UK Supplied, UK Specification, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, 18'' Alloys, Full service history WE ARE CURRENTLY OFFERING A MINIMUM £750 IN PART EXCHANGE ! THIS IS A STUNNING EXAMPLE OF THIS STYLISH AND PRACTICAL VEHICLE WITH ALL THE SPECIFICATIONS YOU WOULD EXPECT FROM THIS PRESTIGE BRAND , COLOUR SAT NAV , FULL LEATHER SEATS , ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS , HEATED SEATS , 18'' ALLOYS , FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS , CLIMATE CONTROL , CRUISE CONTROL , REMOTE LOCKING ,TRIP COMPUTER , ELECTRIC MIRRORS , ELECTRIC WINDOWS , FULL SERVICE HISTORY PLUS LOTS MORE ! PRIOR TO DELIVERY THIS VEHICLE WILL COME FULLY PREPARED WITH A SAFETY CHECK , FULL VALET AND A COMPREHENSIVE PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY , PART EXCHANGE IS A PLEASURE AND FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED SUBJECT TO STATUS.