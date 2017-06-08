Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

loading Loading please wait....
Facelift Model, AMG Premium Black Leather With Alcantara Inserts, AMG Sports Premium Pack, AMG Speedshift 7 with Paddleshift., Command System 8'' Colour Display, Sat Navigation, Sirrus Satellite Radio, Electric Slide and Tilt Sunroof , Four Zone Climate Control, Multiple Airbags, Cruise Ctrl With Speed Limiter, Powered Folding Mirrors, AMG Sports Active Multi Contour Vented Seats, Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats , Electric steering column, AMG Sports Steering Wheel, Front Centre Armrest, On Board Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Parktronic, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Jetwash, Bi Xenon Headlights, 19'' AMG 5 Spoke Alloys, AMG Sports Suspension, Quad Stainless Exhaust, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound , Factory Alarm, Full service history Excellent Example. Low Miles. High Specification Includes AMG Premium Pack And Sunroof. 12 Months Premium Warranty Included.

  • Ad ID
    402103
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Mileage
    36000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    6208
