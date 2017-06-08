Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Facelift Model, AMG Premium Black Leather With Alcantara Inserts, AMG Sports Premium Pack, AMG Speedshift 7 with Paddleshift., Command System 8'' Colour Display, Sat Navigation, Sirrus Satellite Radio, Electric Slide and Tilt Sunroof , Four Zone Climate Control, Multiple Airbags, Cruise Ctrl With Speed Limiter, Powered Folding Mirrors, AMG Sports Active Multi Contour Vented Seats, Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats , Electric steering column, AMG Sports Steering Wheel, Front Centre Armrest, On Board Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Parktronic, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Jetwash, Bi Xenon Headlights, 19'' AMG 5 Spoke Alloys, AMG Sports Suspension, Quad Stainless Exhaust, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound , Factory Alarm, Full service history Excellent Example. Low Miles. High Specification Includes AMG Premium Pack And Sunroof. 12 Months Premium Warranty Included.
Facelift Model, AMG Premium Black Leather With Alcantara Inserts, AMG Sports Premium Pack, AMG Speedshift 7 with Paddleshift., Command System 8'' Colour Display, Sat Navigation, Sirrus Satellite Radio, Electric Slide and Tilt Sunroof , Four Zone Climate Control, Multiple Airbags, Cruise Ctrl With Speed Limiter, Powered Folding Mirrors, AMG Sports Active Multi Contour Vented Seats, Heated Seats, Electric Memory Seats , Electric steering column, AMG Sports Steering Wheel, Front Centre Armrest, On Board Computer, Auto-dip Rearview, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Rear Sunshade, Parktronic, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Headlights, Headlamp Jetwash, Bi Xenon Headlights, 19'' AMG 5 Spoke Alloys, AMG Sports Suspension, Quad Stainless Exhaust, Harmon Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound , Factory Alarm, Full service history
Hawthorns
Farnham, Surrey
United Kingdom