Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Huge Specification CLS in Iridium Silver built with 11,960 Pounds worth of factory fitted extras including : 19'' AMG Alloy Wheels, COMAND Satellite Navigation, AirMatic Dual Control Air Suspension, Leather Upholstery (real leather, not artico), Bi-Xenon Headlamps with Active Light System, Parktronic front & rear, Electric Seats with Memory, Luxury Climate Control with Rear controls, Harmon/Kardon Logic7 Surround Sound System, Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Telephone Pre-Wiring, Electric Boot Closure, CD Changer in Centre Console, Heated Front Seats, Front Cup Holders. 2 Keys, Full Service History with services recorded at 9k, 19k, 27k, 39k, 46k, 52k, 56k, 61k & 64k on 8th September 2017. MOT September 2018. Car is in excellent condition, runs and drives beautifully. Call us to discuss delivery anywhere in the UK on this car. Have a look at our testimonials on our website to read more about us and the services we can offer our clients. Video walk around of this car available. 'Like' our page on Facebook for stock updates. This vehicle is HPI Checked and supplied with 12 Months AA Roadside Assistance. WarrantyWise Warranties Available for 6,12,24 or 36 Months. UK Nationwide Delivery Available. Finance Available - We have a range of lenders for all circumstances - CHALLENGE US TO BEAT YOUR FINANCE QUOTES. Part Exchange Considered. View our website - WWW.GEORGEKINGSLEY.CO.UK - Prestige & Performance Specialist