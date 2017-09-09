loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

£27,990
car description

Hyacinth Red, Full Porcelain leather, Electric glass sunroof, Comand including Wide Screen SAT NAV, Premium package including Driver & passenger Full Electric seats both with memory, Reversing camera, Driver & passenger Heated seats, Parktronic - front and rear with active park assist, Xenon headlight, DAB digital radio, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, 19inch Alloy wheels, 1 owner from new,only 20,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz Main Dealer service history, 2 stamps in service book,Just been serviced at Mercedes Benz Canterbury,2 keys,STILL UNDER MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY UNTIL AUGUST 2018, HPI Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities Available

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317408
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Mileage
    20000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

