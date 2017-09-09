Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Hyacinth Red, Full Porcelain leather, Electric glass sunroof, Comand including Wide Screen SAT NAV, Premium package including Driver & passenger Full Electric seats both with memory, Reversing camera, Driver & passenger Heated seats, Parktronic - front and rear with active park assist, Xenon headlight, DAB digital radio, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, 19inch Alloy wheels, 1 owner from new,only 20,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz Main Dealer service history, 2 stamps in service book,Just been serviced at Mercedes Benz Canterbury,2 keys,STILL UNDER MANUFACTURERS WARRANTY UNTIL AUGUST 2018, HPI Clear, Excellent Finance Facilities Available
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
