Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Iridium silver, Full leather, Heated seats, Wide screen SAT NAV (Becker), Xenon headlights, Parktronic front and rear, 6 disc multi play CD, Bluetooth, Driver and passenger electric seats, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Multi function steering wheel with paddle shift gear change, Privacy glass, Dual zone climate control, Mercedes Benz + 2 private owners from new, Only 66,000 miles, Full Mercedes Benz main dealer/specialist service history, Just had a major B type service, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
