Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

car description

Comand Sat Nav, Rear View Camera, Linguatronic voice control, Memory Package, Full Leather, Electric Seats, Electric Steering Column, Parktronic Parking Guidance, Electric Tailgate, Power Folding Mirrors, AMG Styling Package, AMG Sports Package, Comfort Suspension, Black Ash Interior Trim, Intelligent Light System, LED Running Lights, 7 speed Auto, Bluetooth, Media Interface, DAB Tuner, Bluetooth Audio, Auto Lighting, Headlamp Wash, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Isofix, Metallic Paintwork, 18'' Alloys, Full main dealer service history We are delighted to offer for sale this fabulous specification Mercedes Benz CLS 250 CDi BlueEfficiency AMG Sport 5dr Diesel Shooting Brake Estate 7 speed Automatic finished in stunning Diamond Silver metallic. This particular CLS not only has a fabulous specification and very low mileage but also benefits from having had just two private owners from new alongside full MB service history totalling three service visits carried out at 6k, 15k and 31k. Fabulous spec with many additional factory fitted options, including: Large screen Comand Satellite Navigation System, Linguatronic voice control, Reversing Camera, fully electric seats with Memory Package for both driver and passenger, electric steering column with memory, Parktronic with Active Park Assist, DAB digital radio, Black Ash gloss wood interior trim, AMG Sports Package, AMG Styling Package, Comfort Suspension, Mirrors Package, LED Intelligent Lighting System, Easy Pack electric tailgate, power folding mirrors, Bluetooth telephone, 18 inch AMG alloy wheels, 3 spoke Sports multi function leather steering wheel with paddle shift controls, Media Interface with memory card input, HDD music register, USB storage and Bluetooth Audio. 7G-Tronic Plus 7 speed Automatic gearbox with Sport, Economy and paddle shift options. LED running lights, cornering light system, cruise control, headlamp wash, Eco start stop function, automatic child seat recognition, multi function display, isofix, 2x keys, full book pack. Viewing is highly