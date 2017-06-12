loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Compare this car
£7,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Indium grey metallic, Cashmere beige nappa leather, Electric glass sunroof, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear, Bluetooth phone prep, Memory package including driver and passenger electric seats both with memory, 18'' 5 spoke alloy wheels, Xenon headlights, Twin cup holders, Luxury climate control, Rear side airbags, Only 75,000 miles, Full service history, 9 stamps in the service book, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283198
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Mileage
    75000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed