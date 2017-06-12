Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Indium grey metallic, Cashmere beige nappa leather, Electric glass sunroof, COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear, Bluetooth phone prep, Memory package including driver and passenger electric seats both with memory, 18'' 5 spoke alloy wheels, Xenon headlights, Twin cup holders, Luxury climate control, Rear side airbags, Only 75,000 miles, Full service history, 9 stamps in the service book, 1 year MOT, HPI clear, Excellent finance options available, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
