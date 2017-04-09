loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

£21,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, DVD Player, iPod Connectivity, Memory Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Privacy Glass, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Parking Camera, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 1 owner, 18'' Alloys, 7 G gearbox, active park assist, Ambient lighting, AMG body kit, Aux and USB Connection, black ash wood trim, blindspot assist, Collision Warning System, Comand Sat Nav, DAB Radio, ECO stop/start, electric boot closer, front and rear parking sensors with park assis COMAND SAT NAV, HARMAN KARDON SOUND UPGRADE, FULL BLACK LEATHER ELECTRIC MEMORY HEATED SPORTS SEATS, REVERSE CAMERA, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS WITH ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, Always over 60 Mercedes-Benz cars in stock! We will not be beaten on price!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257944
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Mileage
    33000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
153 Vale Road
Northfleet, Kent
United Kingdom

