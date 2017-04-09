loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

£22,995
car description

Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Colour SatNav, DVD Player, Full Leather, iPod Connectivity, Powered Folding Mirrors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Central Locking, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Heated Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Lumbar Adjustment, Sports Seats, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Metallic Paintwork, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, CD Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 1 owner, 19'' Alloys, 7 G gearbox, active park assist, Ambient lighting, AMG body kit, Aux and USB Connection, black ash wood trim, Collision Warning System, Comand Sat Nav, DAB Radio, ECO stop/start, front and rear parking sensors with park assist, full service history, Hill start assist, illumination package, LED daytime driving ligh COMAND SAT NAV, DAB RADIO, FULL BLACK LEATHER HEATED ELECTRIC SEATS, AMG BODY KIT, FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS WITH ACTIVE PARK ASSIST, Always over 60 Mercedes-Benz cars in stock! We will not be beaten on price!

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257943
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Mileage
    22000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
153 Vale Road
Northfleet, Kent
United Kingdom

