Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Obsidian black, Full black leather COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear, Bluetooth, 6 disc multi play CD, 18'' 5 spoke alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Driver and passenger electric seats, 138,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, Just had a major B type service at Mercedes Canterbury, 8 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, 2 keys, HPI checked, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT
237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom
