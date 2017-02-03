loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Compare this car
£7,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Obsidian black, Full black leather COMAND including wide screen SAT NAV, Driver and passenger heated seats, Parktronic front and rear, Bluetooth, 6 disc multi play CD, 18'' 5 spoke alloy wheels, Privacy glass, Electric folding exterior mirrors, Cruise control, Driver and passenger electric seats, 138,000 miles, FULL MERCEDES BENZ MAIN DEALER SERVICE HISTORY, Just had a major B type service at Mercedes Canterbury, 8 stamps in the service book, 2 keys, 1 year MOT, 2 keys, HPI checked, Comprehensive 3 year warranty options available, EXCEPTIONAL CONDITION THROUGHOUT

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234102
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Mileage
    138000 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2987
Email Dealer >>

237 Tankerton Road
Whitstable, Kent
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed