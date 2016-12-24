loading Loading please wait....
Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

£19,500
car description

SAT NAV PREP, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Heated Seats, Brake Assist, Headlamp Jetwash, Rain-Sensing Wipers, LED Daytime Running Lights, USB Interface, Front Centre Armrest, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Air Conditioning, Auxiliary In, Isofix, ABS, Air Bag, Side Air Bags, Immobiliser, Alarm, Central Locking, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Trip Computer, Curtain Airbags, Automatic Electric Windows, Radio, Head Restraints, Rear Armrest, Lane Warning System, Metallic Paintwork, Colour Coded Body, Adjustable Steering Column, AMG Body Styling, Electric Mirrors, 19'' Alloys For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. You can find more photos, enhanced specification, vehicle documents and the HPI certificate on our web site. Just click on the green 'visit web' site button above. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection. For a hassle, haggle free buying experience and drive away the same day visit Big Motoring World today .Award winning Big Motoring World stocks up to 2,000 BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VW cars. All cars + £196.39 admin Fee

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223102
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Mileage
    33188 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
Buckmore Park Maidstone Rd
Chatham, Kent
United Kingdom

