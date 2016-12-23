loading Loading please wait....
» » »

Mercedes-Benz CLS Class

Compare this car
£19,950
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Voice Control System, DAB Digital Radio, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Auto Lights, Hill Start Assist, Isofix, Attention Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Heat Insulating Tinted Glass, Parktronic Front & rear, Traction Control, ABS, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB Full Black Leather, Comand HDD Navigation, Reversing Camera, AMG Body Styling With 19 Inch AMG Alloy Wheels, Full Mercedes Service History

Accessories

Climate Control, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Voice Control System, DAB Digital Radio, Heated Seats, Electric Seats, Powered Folding Mirrors, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Paddle Shift, Auto Lights, Hill Start Assist, Isofix, Attention Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Heat Insulating Tinted Glass, Parktronic Front & rear, Traction Control, ABS, Power Steering, Remote Central Locking, Electric Windows, Multiple Airbags, CD Player, AUX/USB

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    222633
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Mileage
    34000 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2143
Email Dealer >>

The Green
Hastings, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed