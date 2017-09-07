loading Loading please wait....
» » »

MERCEDES-BENZ CLS AMG CLS 63 S 4dr Tip Auto

Compare this car
£52,993
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: AMG CLS 63 S 4dr Tip Auto Body: Coupe Trans: Automatic Mileage: 7776 Engine Size: 5461 Ext Color: Obsidian Black Metallic

Accessories

Mercedes-Benz CLS AMG Coupe Finished in Obsidian Black Metallic Specification Includes Black Ash Wood - Trim,Technical modifications (06),COC document EU6 without registration certificate part II,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312462
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    7776 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    5461
  • Engine Model
    5461
Email Dealer >>

Mercedes-Benz of Boston
Boston, PE217NY, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed