MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.5 CLS350 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto

Type: Used Year: 2008 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 3.5 CLS350 7G-Tronic 4dr Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47380 Engine Size: 3498 Ext Color: Silver

Metallic Silver, AA INSPECTED PLUS 3 MONTHS AA WARRANTY, 4 owners, Last serviced at 33,600 miles, 4 seats, Service History, 292 BHP, The Specification Includes: 18'' Alloy Wheels, Xenon Headlights, Audio/Visual Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Full Black Leather Interior, Front Power Seats, 3 Stage Front Heated Seats, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Digital Display, Satellite Navigation System, Cd Stereo System, Electric Powerfold Door Mirrors, Automatic/ Tiptronic Gearbox, And Much More, Value Financing Options Available, Great Value, Fixed Prices., 8,000 p/x welcome

  • Ad ID
    406755
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47380 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3498
  • Engine Model
    3498
£8,000

V12 Sports and Classics
Hinckley, LE103DJ, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

