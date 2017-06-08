loading Loading please wait....
MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0TD CLS350 BlueTEC AMG Line Premium Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: MERCEDES-BENZ Model: CLS Trim: 3.0TD CLS350 BlueTEC AMG Line Premium Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16370 Engine Size: 2987 Ext Color: GREY

Anti-Lock Brakes,Climate Control,Alarm,Upholstery Leather,Power-Assisted Steering,Air Bag Driver,Alloy Wheels (19in),Cruise Control,Satellite Navigation,Traction Control System,Parking Assistant (Parking Assistant),Seats Heated (Driver/Passenger),Immobiliser,Front Fog Lights,Headlamp Wash,Seating Capacity (Five Seats),Seats Split Rear,Rear Wash/Wipe (Rear),Electric Windows (Front/Rear),Central Door Locking (Remote),Trip Computer,Steering Wheel Sports,Head Restraints (Front/Rear),Air Bag Knee (Driver),Air Bag Passenger,Air Bag Side (Front Side/Front & Rear Curtain),Alloy Wheels-18in AMG 5-Spoke Design,Armrest (Front/Rear),Body Coloured Bumpers,Centre Console,Centre Rear Seat Belt,Child Locks (Manual),Cup Holder,DAB Radio,Electronic Stability Programme,External Temperature Display,Floor Mats,Head Light Sensor (Head Light Sensor),Heated Rear Screen,Heated Washer Jets,Hill Holder,In Car Entertainment (Radio/CD/MP3/DVD),Mirrors External (Electric/Heated/Folding/Auto Dimming),Mirrors Internal (Automatic Dimming Rear View),Premium Package,Rain Sensor,Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage Point (Two Seats - Rear),Self-Levelling Suspension,Speakers,Start/Stop System (Start/Stop System),Steering Wheel Leather,Telephone Equipment (Bluetooth Interface),Third Brake Light,Tyre Pressure Control,Voice Activated Controls,matching interior,This Mercedes CLS350 BLUETEC AMG LINE Premium is a stunning looking estate vehicle. The sleek lines and style is matched by both its drive, and the high level of specification on board. This car has had a full Lexus multipoint inspection, and will be sold with a full 12 month Lexus Warranty that has helped us be the number one brand for customer satisfaction for the last few years.

  • Ad ID
    421555
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    Mercedes-Benz > CLS
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16370 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2987
  • Engine Model
    2987
£25,989

Westover Lexus Poole
Poole, BH151JF, Dorset
United Kingdom

