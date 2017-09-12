MERCEDES-BENZ CLS 3.0 CLS350d AMG Line Coupe 4dr Diesel Automatic (start/stop) (142 g/km, 25

Accessories

Silver, Here we have a beautifully presented Mercedes Benz CLS 350 AMG. Benefitting from a large array of specification including 19'' AMG Alloys, Upgraded Navigation System, Heated Driver and Passenger Seats, Black Ash Wood Interior Trim and much more. Defiantly not to be missed! First to see will buy!, Upgrades - Black Ash Wood Interior Trim, Heated Driver and Passenger Seats, Bluetooth Telephone Connectivity, Mercedes Benz Navigation System, DAB Radio Function, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, 1 owner, Full service history, Standard Features - Outside Temperature Gauge, 3-Spoke Multi-function AMG Steering Wheel in Nappa Leather, Flattened Bottom Section, Chrome Inserts and Perforated Leather in Grip Area, Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), DAB Digital Radio Tuner, THERMATIC - Automatic Climate Control Two Zone, AMG Sports Seats, Trip Computer, Front Cup Holder, Linguatronic Voice Control, Tirefit with Tyre Inflation Compressor, Airbag - Driver, Front Seats - Partial Electric Height and Back Adjustment, Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Exterior Mirrors - Heated and Electronically Adjustable, Steering Column - Manually Adjustable for Height and Reach, Adaptive Brake Lamps, Childproof Locks - Manually Operated for Rear Doors and Electrically Operated for Rear Power Windows, Active Park Assist with Parktronic, Hold Function with Hill-Start Assist, Central Locking with Interior Switch, Automatic Locking and Crash Sensor with Emergency Opening Function, Rain - Sensing Windscreen Wipers, ECO Start/Stop Function, Integrated Analogue Clock in Instrument Panel, Rear Reading Lights, 8in High-Resolution Colour Display, Bluetooth Interface for Hands - Free Telephony, Heated Front Seats, 19in AMG Alloy Wheels - Multi-Spoke Design Painted in Titanium Grey, Direct-Steer Speed Sensitive Steering, Electric Windows (4) - One-Touch Opening and Closing Including Obstruction Sensors, Floor Mats - Black with AMG Lettering, Radio Single CD/DVD, Emergency Call System and Access to Internet, Integrated WLAN Hotspot for Onboard Access of WLAN-Enabled Devices, Instrument Cluster with Chrome Ringed Dials Includes Single 4.3-inch TFT Multi-function Colour Display, Alarm System, Two USB Ports and an SD Card Slot, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist (BAS), COMAND Online System, Hard Disk Drive Navigation with 3D Map Display, Live Traffic Information and European Map Data Updates, Front Centre Armrest with Stowage Compartment, Rear Armrest with Compartment a